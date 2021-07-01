Kaizer Motaung Jr appointed Kaizer Chiefs sporting director

The Amakhosi chairman explained why the retired striker was not rushed into becoming a member of the club's management after his retirement

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the appointment of Kaizer Motaung Junior as the club's new sporting director.

The 39-year-old focused on his studies after he retired from professional football in January 2014 and he has since obtained a bachelor of commerce degree.

Motaung Jr, who spent just over 10 years as a Chiefs player, will work with the club's head of technical, Molefi Ntseki and football manager, Bobby Motaung according to the following statement:

"As part of the process of making notable and meaningful changes at Kaizer Chiefs, the Club is delighted to announce the appointment of former player Kaizer Motaung Jr. as Amakhosi’s sporting director," a club statement read on Thursday.

"Kaizer Jr. will officially take up this new position on 1 July 2021."

"Among many important responsibilities that the position entails, Kaizer Jr. will be driving increased levels of performance and effectiveness throughout all the areas of the club’s football operations."

"He will work with the head of technical, Molefi Ntseki and football manager, Bobby Motaung as they promote a strong understanding of how each component of football operations can best support the first team and academy, as well as recruitment of players and technical staff at all levels."

"Kaizer Jr. will also be responsible for engaging with Amakhosi’s wider business functions to fully align the Club’s operational vision and business model."

Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung explained that the former Chelsea FC academy player was a suitable candidate due to his football background and educational qualification.

“We are really proud to have Kaizer Jr. take up this new role of sporting director,” Motaung told the club's official website.

“The position could not have gone to a more suitable candidate when you look at his football training from a young age, as well as the fact that he obtained a B.Comm degree, a rare achievement for footballers under the age of 40.

"It was also important for us not to immediately rush him after his retirement as he needed time to adequately familiarize himself with the boardroom matters and equip himself with more education.”

The site also revealed that Motaung Junior has been hands-on at the Naturena-based giants for the past two years working within the different departments and functions of the institution.

The former 1860 Munich reserve team player says he will help ensure Amakhosi remain a household name in world football with the team set to face Egypt's Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League final on July 17.

“I am thankful to the Chairman, Motaung, for the honour and opportunity to serve the Club at this level. This appointment is a clear indication of his belief in my abilities, which I don’t take for granted," he said.

“I am a student of the game and have remained one even after I hung up my boots in January 2014. I will work within the structure and ensure I play my part in ensuring that we take Kaizer Chiefs to new heights and reclaim our rightful position in African football.”

“I am looking forward to continuing to work with my colleagues. We need to maintain Kaizer Chiefs as a household name in world football and we’ve shown that it can be done after reaching the Caf Champions League final for the first time," he added.

"Our task will be ensuring that there are proper and solid structures in place from U13, U15, U17, U19, Reserves, up to the senior team."