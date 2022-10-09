Kaizer Chiefs were inspired to a 3-1 win over Stellenbosch FC by Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyamana on Sunday afternoon.

Chiefs came from behind to defeat Stellies

Bimenyimana became the first PSL player to score a hat-trick of penalties

Amakhosi made it three wins in a row

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs claimed a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Stellenboch FC in a PSL clash at DHL Stadium. Bonfils Caleb Bimenyimana scored three times to inspire Amakhosi to a win over Stellies who had opened the scoring through Nhlanhla Mgaga. It is Chiefs' third successive win in the league.

ALL EYES ON: Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana who made history on the day. The Burundi international became the first player to score a hat-trick of penalties in the history of the PSL.

The hat-trick also elevated Bimenyimana to the top of the league's goalscoring joining Mamelodi Sundowns marksman Peter Shalulile with both players having netted six times so far this term.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs climbed up to the fourth spot on the league standings following their win over Stellenbosch - leapfrogging their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates.

The Glamour Boys are just two points behind leaders, Sundowns who have a game in hand. Coach Arthur Zwane will be looking to ensure that his side keeps up with the chasing pack in the race for the league championship.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR PIRATES? Chiefs have turned their attention to their encounter against Chippa United which will take place at FNB Stadium on Saturday. The Glamour Boys are undefeated in their last two matches against the Chilli Boys - defeating the Eastern Cape side both home and away in the league last season.