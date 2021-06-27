Zwane: Wydad Casablanca paid the price for fielding B team against Kaizer Chiefs

Amakhosi held the Moroccan team to a 0-0 draw at FNB Stadium on Saturday night to secure their place in the Caf CL final against Al Ahly

Kaizer Chiefs caretaker coach Arthur Zwane thinks Wydad Casablanca paid the price for underestimating the Soweto side earlier in the Caf Champions League tournament.

Saturday's tense 0-0 draw in Johannesburg was the fourth time the two clubs from the opposite end of the continent have met this season in the Champions League.

It followed the previous weekend's trip to Morocco when Chiefs secured a 1-0 win in the first leg of the semi-final doubleheader.

Prior to that, the clubs had faced each other in the opening group phase. In the opening meeting, Amakhosi traveled to Ouagadougou (a neutral venue was used due to Covid-19 issues) and were given a 4-0 hiding.

They managed to avenge that result in the return game five weeks later with a 1-0 home win - without which Chiefs would never have even emerged from Group C.

According to Zwane, who at that point was assisting Gavin Hunt, the Moroccan team fielded a weakened team that day back in early April, which has ultimately come back to haunt them.

“Look‚ we knew their strengths from day one. I think they will regret the day they decided to send their B team‚” he told the media after Saturday's match in Soweto.

Zwane thinks that Wydad were overconfident after their 4-0 win.

“I think it’s more like a learning experience. That when they [Wydad] are on a roll‚ they don’t take anyone for granted.

“We were obviously going to be underdogs. We’re not good enough to compete against them," he continued.

“And they paid the price. Because I think if they had sent their best team that time, maybe things would have been different."

Wydad had certainly been the favourites ahead of the two-legged semi-final showdown against a Chiefs side which did so badly (by their standards) on the domestic front this season that Hunt was fired.

Hunt was replaced by Stuart Baxter, although the Brit has been up in the stands for the two semi-final matches as he awaits his work permit.

Chiefs will play Egyptian side Al Ahly in the final, scheduled for July 17 in Casablanca.