Kaizer Chiefs' Zwane warns fans comparing Shabalala to Mooki: 'Teenager will think he has arrived'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has warned fans against over-praising Mduduzi Shabalala, suggesting it might negatively impact his growth.

Zwane has been giving Chiefs youngsters chances to prove their ability with the senior team.

The latest to sprout is the 19-year-old midfielder Shabalala who is playing a vital role as Amakhosi push for Caf Champions League qualification and the Nedbank Cup title.

On Saturday, he provided an assist for the lone strike scored by Siyabonga Ngezana as the Glamour Boys defeated Richards Bay by a solitary goal in the Premier Soccer League.

The youngster has now been likened to club legend Thabo Mooki and this has not gone down well with the coach, who warned that exaggerated praise may impact the players negatively.

WHAT HE SAID: "When it comes to [Mooki comparison] it is unfortunate," Zwane told the media after the win at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium.

"I spend maybe two to four hours a day with Mdu, you know, it depends who are the people who spend the most time with him.

"Yes we share ideas with his father, he comes from a very good background, so they’re helping us. But the challenge is, it’s not only Mdu, these are the challenges most of our talented players are facing out there.

"The way we hype them up and we end up saying things we shouldn’t be saying, and as soon as they hear those things, sometimes they start thinking they have arrived."

Zwane went on to explain what the club is doing to counter such situations in their bid to help the players reach their full potential.

"Luckily with us, we have a system that’s there to help these players. It is a matter of a player now making a choice, with the system that team has we have psychologists, and we sometimes go for diversity sessions where they discuss their individual problems, like any other person, doesn't mean if you’re a coach or a soccer player you don’t have your own personal problems," the former Bafana international added.

"So the team has played a huge role that when we come to work, we come to work in the right frame of mind, always positive and always willing and eager to perform, so everything boils down to one thing, you as a player – do you want it. If you want it you will go for it."

This season, Shabalala has played 10 Premier Soccer League matches.

From his position, the teenager has scored two goals and provided an assist for Zwane's who are now fourth on the table with 34 points from 22 matches, just two points outside the Caf Champions League spot, pending Sunday's results.

Shabalala might be involved next weekend when Chiefs play Casric Stars in the Nedbank Cup.


