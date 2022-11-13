Kaizer Chiefs’ Zwane: VAR kills momentum but we need it, after disallowed goal against Orlando Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane wants the Premier Soccer League to introduce the video assistant referee.

Zwane joins growing calls for VAR to be introduced in the PSL

The Chiefs coach says refereeing technology is needed

This comes after an incident that disadvantaged Chiefs in the CBL

WHAT HAPPENED? Amakhosi lost to Orlando Pirates in the Carling Black Label Cup semi-finals in controversial circumstances. Ashley du Preez scored what looked like a legitimate goal but his strike was ruled out, adjudged to have been scored from an offside position by referee Thando Ndzandzeka. That left Zwane feeling the need for refereeing technology to be used in the Premier Soccer League.

WHAT ZWANE SAID: “Look, I didn’t even know but we need it,” said Zwane as per SABC Sport. “Although, sometimes I feel that it delays the progress of the game and it kills the momentum because you have to wait all the time when there’s something [to check].

“We’re trying by all means at least to take the game to another level and this is going to be a plus for African football.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zwane’s call for VAR comes a few days after top South African referee Victor Gomes also said domestic football should use this technology. SABC Sports also reported that the introduction of VAR was discussed at the Premier Soccer League annual general meeting on Friday. There has been talks that domestic football could start using this video-aided refereeing next season. Some North African leagues have already started using VAR which was first used in Africa in 2018.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Chiefs are reeling from missing out on the CBL Cup and are now into their Fifa World Cup break period. They will be back in action on December 31 with a visit of Golden Arrows in the league.