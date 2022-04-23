Kaizer Chiefs' Zwane has had it tough since Baxter's Amakhosi departure

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Arthur Zwane has had a tough week after the sacking of Stuart Baxter on Thursday.

The Briton struggled to steer Amakhosi to the top positions on the Premier Soccer League table after making a return to the club in June 2021.

Before his exit, the Soweto giants were already out of the league title race, after also suffering elimination from the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup.

"It’s been quite difficult losing the head coach at a crucial time of the season," Zwane, who alongside Dillon Sheppard will lead the team until the end of the season, told the Amakhosi media team.

"With football, it’s the nature of the game, these things do happen. The remaining technical staff have been trying to encourage everyone, to encourage the boys to give their best – knowing very well how equally important the remaining games are."

On Saturday, Chiefs will be away against Stellenbosch hoping to collect maximum points after a draw and a loss against TS Galaxy and SuperSport United, respectively.

"We’re looking forward to the game in Cape Town against Stellenbosch, and we are hopeful we can collect maximum points," Zwane continued.

"Having said that, it comes with that knock where one of our technical members, our leader, had to part ways with the club. We hope it won’t take its toll on our players, but that it will give the boys some strength to look forward, to get things going, with the hope that things can get better and better."

In the last meeting between the sides, Stellies recorded a 1-0 win and Amakhosi will be keen to avenge the loss. However, as Zwane puts it, it will not be easy.

"We know they can easily change, they’re very flexible. With two key members of their squad suspended, surely they will have Judas [Moseamedi] and Ashley du Preez upfront, so we tried to prepare for that and we will be ready for any other approach they may have in attack," he added.

"It was not easy having two sessions before the game. The mindset in terms of the challenges we have, coming off a loss, the first thing to do is to motivate players, boost the spirit in the camp and bring everybody together and they’ve responded positively so far."

Chiefs are fourth on the table while their Saturday opponents are sixth.