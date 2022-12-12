‘Kaizer Chiefs' Zwane should not be undermined just because he is local’ – De Sa

South Africa soccer coach Roger De Sa has pleaded that Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane should not be disrespected.

De Sa states why Zwane needs time at Chiefs

Calls for Zwane respect

Compares coaches’ treatment in SA and abroad

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Orlando Pirates tactician believes Zwane is the right man to steer the Glamour Boys, having been a former player and coach for the junior side.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "I think it’s all good," De Sa explained.

"I mean, for me, that’s the way it should be long ago. It’s all good that Arthur Zwane is there; he’s come through the ranks, was an ex-player, and he’s worked his way up.

"I mean, I’m all for it. I think that’s how it should be, there’s nothing wrong with it. And his results aren’t going to be worse than if you had to bring in a foreigner.

"So why not give him an opportunity and give him the chance to do it? But don’t undermine him just because he’s a local.

"Just because he doesn’t wear a suit and a tie, and he hasn’t got an accent, he’s not good enough? I think you've got to respect all of them."

AND WHAT IS MORE: De Sa, who is currently working under Carlos Queiroz with the Iranian national team, wondered how South African managers are respected more outside the country.

"And I think Pitso [Mosimane] for one, myself, and one or two others that have moved on to bigger stages, " he added.

"I mean, the respect that you find when you travel abroad, compared to in your own backyard, is actually frightening."

Mosimane has continued to take his name to a bigger platform since he left Mamelodi Sundowns. With Al Ahly of Egypt, he left his mark on the Caf Champions League, winning the trophy twice.

He is currently with Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia, and the main objective is to help the side gain promotion back to the first-tier.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zwane understands the Chiefs culture, having also worked as an assistant coach to Gavin Hunt and Stuart Baxter.

When he was the junior side’s tactician, he handled Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Njabulo Blom, Sabelo Radebe, Keletso Sifama, and Siyabonga Ngezana and most of them are first-teamers for Amakhosi.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZWANE? The Soweto giants, fourth on the Premier Soccer League table with 21 points, will face Golden Arrows on December 31.