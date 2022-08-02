Kaizer Chiefs' Zwane should have kept Nurkovic at Amakhosi - Niemach

The Serb was one of the 12 players released by the Glamour Boys, who have been refreshing their squad under a new head coach

Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Kenny Niemach believes Arthur Zwane should not have let Samir Nurkovic join Royal AM.

Nurkovic's departure left Amakhosi with no outright striker after Leonardo Castro and Lazarous Kambole were also shown the exit door.

But the Soweto giants have so far signed just one striker, Ashley du Preez, ahead of the 2022/23 season and Niemach is convinced they still need another forward.

“Priority is to play with style and be effective because you will be judged based on results,” Niemach told KickOff.

“I feel Samir Nurkovic should have been kept for considering that he provides what Chiefs now need in a new number nine.

“Arthur is under pressure because he is the coach of a glamour club so he will feel it while seeking to provide the solutions.”

After impressing in his debut PSL season and scoring 13 Premier Soccer League goals, Nurkovic then struggled with injuries in the last two terms at Naturena.

That saw Chiefs relying on attacking midfielders Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly for goals last season, with the two finding the back of the net eight and seven times, respectively, in the league.

“Khama’s strength is to operate from deep because he likes to move and face people instead of playing with his back since he is not a big guy,” added Niemach.

“If his back is facing the opposition goal then he is easy to mark. He is more of an attacking midfielder who needs a combination to function with one-touch football.

“Ashley is from a team that played on the counter and so needs to be given space to play. If he is just going to play as a winger then it will not have any effect because there is no striker to service.”

Interestingly, Nurkovic will be facing his former paymaster's Chiefs on Saturday when Royal AM host the Soweto giants in the two teams’ opening match of the 2022/23 season.