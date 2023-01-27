Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has now blamed injuries for Eric Mathoho's struggle for regular game time at Amakhosi in the ongoing PSL campaign.

Mathoho has played one PSL game this season

He was a rock for Amakhosi last season

Zwane explains why defender has been sidelined

WHAT HAPPENED: Zwane was asked why Mathoho has struggled for game time at Chiefs this season after playing a vital role for the club in the previous one.

The 32-year-old centre-back has played one game in the ongoing campaign, which was against SuperSport United on September 22.

Zwane has quashed suggestions the defender is not in his plans, insisting injuries have limited him from playing more for Amakhosi.

WHAT HE SAID: "Eric [Mathoho] is definitely part and parcel [of the team]. He played a huge role in the past and even now," Zwane told the media.

"He is just unfortunate not only him, but he is also one of the players that have been injury prone this season.

"Last week or two weeks ago, if I’m not mistaken, we were preparing him for a game, and, he couldn’t make it because of a toe injury.

We thought he would be fully recovered last week; he started jogging; when we thought he was ready, it [injury] troubled him, then we had to rest him until up to now, he hasn’t recovered fully.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mathoho is known for his aerial prowess and physical defending. Amakhosi have conceded from set-pieces as seen recently in the 4-0 loss against AmaZulu.

Zwane has preferred Zitha Kwinika, Edmilson Dove, and Njabulo Ngcobo who have not been very effective, considering the team have conceded 21 goals in just 18 matches.

IN TWO PICTURES:

backpagepix

Backpage

WHAT NEXT: It is not yet clear whether Mathoho will be fit enough to be included in the squad to play Royal AM on Sunday.