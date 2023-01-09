Kaizer Chiefs' Zwane reveals where he might bolster Amakhosi in January transfer window

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has conceded Amakhosi might add several valuable players in the ongoing transfer window.

Chiefs have been inconsistent

Zwane concedes Chiefs might sign in January

Tactician reveals needy departments

WHAT HAPPENED: Zwane was asked about the plans Chiefs have in the ongoing transfer window after the latest setback in the club's bid to challenge for the Premier Soccer League trophy.

On Saturday, the Soweto heavyweights fell by a solitary goal at the FNB Stadium against Sekhukhune United. While Zwane suggests his team might be short in some areas in terms of quality, he has insisted that will not be a ticket to blindly sign players in the January transfer window.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Any available quality player, we will always go for them, it depends… and, obviously, we want to bring in players that can add value, that can deal with pressure," Zwane told iDiski Times.

"When you look at the good players we have right now, we feel we want to give them a fair chance to prove themselves.

"That is why you can't be specific when it comes to where we want to beef up... but if we get another good defensive midfielder, why not, we’ll bring him on board, there’s no doubt about it. Even a striker, so we’re just looking for players who can come in and add value to the team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amakhosi started the campaign brightly and at some point their fans were optimistic this will be the season they will give Mamelodi Sundowns a run for their money in terms of the PSL race.

Fast forward to half the campaign, Amakhosi are 13 points behind run-away leaders Masandawana and with no realistic chance of catching them in the second half of the season.

While Chiefs have scored just 18 goals in the 15 games played and conceded 16, Downs have scored 30 and conceded just five from the same number of matches.

WHAT NEXT: Zwane and Chiefs will be aiming at bouncing back to winning ways when they play tricky AmaZulu away on Friday.

It will be the fourth time the teams will play each other; the first meeting was in the league on September 3rd last year and it ended 0-0.

The two teams were paired in the MTN8 Cup, whereby Usuthu advanced to the final on the away goals rule. They managed a 1-1 draw away before playing to a goalless draw in the second one played at home.