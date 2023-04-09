Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has refused to solely blame Edmilson Dove after his costly mistake handed Marumo Gallants a point in league outing.

Dove made a costly blunder that Chivaviro capitalized on

Du Preez scored for Amakhosi

Zwane comments on result and 'silly goal'

WHAT HAPPENED: Ranga Chivaviro sneaked in between Kaizer Chiefs defender Dove and keeper Brandon Petersen before firing home to give Marumo Gallants a point after Ashley du Preez's early opener.

However, Zwane has pointed out that the manner in which Amakhosi conceded has been a norm this season.

The tactician insisted he will not give up on his players and will try to ensure he rectifies the mistakes.

WHAT HE SAID: "Look it does worry us as a technical team because if you look at how we conceded goals, you look at the goal we conceded this week… actually 70 percent if not 75 or 80 percent this season were like this," Zwane said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"If it was 20 percent, I would give it to oppositions and say they unlocked us, they were superior in certain areas of the field, they created opportunities and punished us. But when you look at this we’ve been talking about it from the beginning of the season.

"We are conceding silly goals, we are making mistakes that are very costly, we have conceded a lot of unnecessary goals. You know? So as a coach what do you do? Do you give up on your players, I can’t give up.

"I am going to have to keep on working on this, change their mindset, change their mentality and make sure we keep moving and get it right."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The draw puts Zwane and Chiefs under pressure, especially after Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United won their respective games.

The three teams are chasing Caf Champions League football; currently, Pirates are second on the table with 43 points, the same as the Swanky Boys who have an inferior goal difference.

Amakhosi are third with two points less.

WHAT NEXT: Zwane has to ensure he wins the remaining five matches and hope his rivals slip to ensure he qualifies for Africa's elite club competition.