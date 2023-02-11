Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has lauded the impact Christian Saile had against Maritzburg United but insisted more is needed from the striker.

Saile was on target against Maritzburg

Zwane impressed by Congolese forward

More is needed from 22-year-old

WHAT HAPPENED: Zwane was impressed with Saile's exploits as Chiefs advanced to the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup on Friday night.

The 22-year-old Congolese striker was among the goal scorers as Amakhosi claimed a 2-0 win over the Team of Choice at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

It was a win that the Glamour Boys' fans enjoyed since it kept the team's chances of winning silverware this season alive.

Despite the good outing, 10111 insists Saile has to deliver as expected.

WHAT HE SAID: "Christian [Saile], is a soldier of note, and we expect more from him," Zwane said in the presser.

"He has got this never-say-die attitude, and that’s what we want. He [never stopped running. He never stopped working hard on and off the ball. That is why he ended up scoring.

"So, I always remind him that you create your own luck and you keep on working hard. You’ll always be rewarded, and he was rewarded as he scored."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saile was signed a couple of weeks ago to improve the team's conversion rate in front of the goal. He has now scored and assisted in three matches for Amakhosi across all competitions.

Kaizer Chiefs

After missing out in the race for the Premier Soccer League and the MTN8, Zwane and Chiefs fans hope the forward can help the team seal the Caf Champions League spot and the Nedbank Cup.

WHAT NEXT: Saile and Chiefs will now focus on Golden Arrows in the PSL next weekend.