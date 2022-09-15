Kaizer Chiefs' Zwane on alleged handshake snub - 'I couldn’t see' brother Sheppard

The tactician also insists he was disappointed with the draw against Marumo Gallants

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has played down reports he has fallen out with his assistant coach Dillon Sheppard.

The South African mentor appeared to ignore the stretched hand of his deputy after Amakhosi drew 1-1 with Marumo Gallants in their last Premier Soccer League assignment staged at Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

However, the 48-year-old has refuted claims of having misunderstandings with Sheppard and has now explained the situation.

"I am not even aware of that, I think someone tried to explain it to me, I couldn’t see Sheppy at all," Zwane explained to the media on Thursday.

"I think my mind was elsewhere because I was a little bit disappointed because of the results but I can tell you; the relationship we have with Sheppy is of a… I don’t know how I can put it, he’s more like my second brother.

"We share a lot together and I have no doubt in him. Like I eluded earlier on in the season that with him, I can sleep with no worries, knowing I have a brother next to me. So he’s that type of a person.

"He is a good guy and he’s not… he hates to fail, he’s more like me. We’re both perfectionists you know, both of us. So I’m happy to have someone like Sheppy next to me."

The Soweto heavyweights have not started the Premier Soccer League campaign as they may have wished. They are currently placed 14th on the table with eight points after securing just two wins, as many draws and three losses in the seven matches played so far.

Chiefs will hope to bounce back to winning ways on Saturday when they host SuperSport United at FNB Stadium.

Matsatsantsa are under former Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt and they are currently placed sixth on the PSL table with 11 points after three wins, two draws and as many losses.