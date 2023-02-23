Kaizer Chiefs’ Zwane ‘not worried’ about his job regardless of how Soweto derby goes

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is confident of keeping his job even if his team loses to Orlando Pirates since the club are following a ‘plan.’

Zwane feels his future is not pegged on Soweto derby

Chiefs coach keen on executing the club’s long-term plan

The tactician is under pressure to leave after a poor run

WHAT HAPPENED? Zwane shrugged off concerns that Saturday’s Soweto derby could be his last match with the Glamour Boys following a string of poor performances this season.

The Amakhosi tactician feels the club is laying down a foundation for a bright future and will not make hasty decisions even if Chiefs were to lose to Pirates at the weekend.

Chiefs have experienced an inconsistent 2022-23 campaign, which has left them fighting with a host of other clubs for a second-place finish in the PSL, while the Nedbank Cup represents their only hope for a trophy after going eight years without one.

Zwane has put his trust in young players, insisting it is the way to go if they are to return to their glory days, but a section of fans have dismissed his sentiments, blaming him for the poor results and calling for his sacking.

Things reached a head last weekend when Chiefs let slip a 2-1 lead to lose 3-2 to Golden Arrows and Zwane had to be escorted off the pitch by police with angry fans baying for his blood.

The tactician’s future was thrown into doubt after the calamitous defeat but he received the backing of the club when Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr confirmed that the hierarchy was ‘fully behind’ him and the besieged coach seems to be drawing confidence from those words.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “I don't know,” Zwane responded when asked if Saturday's match could decide his future, as per Times Live. “As far as I know, I'm the head coach of Kaizer Chiefs.

“I've always been saying the club has a plan. And it [his job] doesn't matter and as much as we need three points and want to win every game.

“I'm not going into this match worried about my job or any other thing. The focus is on playing this game and making sure the players apply themselves correctly.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Glamour Boys have managed just three wins in their last seven games in all competitions with their inability to finish off their chances and poor defending letting them down.

They face third-placed Pirates while sitting fifth on the table on 28 points, three behind their Soweto rivals, and with the Bucs in good form, they could end the week eight points adrift of second-placed SuperSport United.

WHAT’S NEXT? Chiefs, who have won the last four derbies, host Pirates on Saturday with hopes of making it five to ease pressure on Zwane.