Kaizer Chiefs' Zwane not throwing in towel in top-two bid - 'There is a lot to play for, anything can happen'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is not letting dropping points against Marumo Gallants discourage his side in the fight for a top-two spot.

Chiefs drew 1-1 with Gallants

It was a slip-up in the top-two bid

But Zwane refuses to get worried

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants were held 1-1 by Gallants in Saturday’s Premier Soccer League match at FNB Stadium. After Ashley du Preez thrust Chiefs ahead six minutes into the match, Bahlabani ba Ntwa hit back 30 minutes later through Ranga Chivaviro to restrict Amakhosi to the draw.

It marked the end of a four-match winning streak by Amakhosi in the PSL and dented their chances of securing position two on the table. But Zwane has refused to get worried, saying there is still a lot to play for in the last five matches.

WHAT ZWANE SAID: “Look there’s five more games, there’s a lot to play for, anything can happen – there’s a lot of teams fighting to avoid relegation, teams that want to be in the top-eight so there’s no easy games for anyone,” said Zwane as per iDiksi Times.

“Ya, we could have grabbed maximum points from this one, it’s one of those, we just have to go back and prepare ourselves for the next one – which will be after the cup game, so yeah, we won’t give up, this is football and you sometimes find yourself in this situation.

“We always put ourselves in this situation where we could have made it much better for us – it’s all up to us, we need to play SuperSport, it’s a game of football and we can do better. It will test our character from now on going forward.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After dropping two points, Chiefs allowed Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United, their closest challengers for second position, to drift a bit away from them.

Going into this weekend, Amakhosi were tied on 40 points with Pirates and SuperSport. But their Soweto rivals and Matsatsantsa now have two points better than Chiefs after winning their respective matches this weekend.

This leaves fourth-placed Chiefs with the task of playing catch-up with teams above them.

But Zwane appears to have a lot of work to do with no improvements showing in his side, especially in defence after spoke shambolic defending cost them against Gallants.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Next weekend will see Cjhiefs resuming their Nedbank Cup campaign with a quarter-final match against Royal AM.

After that, they will continue with the league campaign against trucky Sekhukhune United.