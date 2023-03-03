Kaizer Chiefs' Zwane keen on beating Orlando Pirates to Caf Champions League 'sweetness'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is desperate to lead Amakhosi back to Caf Champions League football.

Chiefs battling for Caf CL places alongside Pirates

Zwane insists he wants to help Amakhosi qualify

10111 explains how qualification will impact Chiefs

WHAT HAPPENED: Amakhosi are battling for the coveted spot alongside Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United, and Richards Bay.

Currently, the Swanky Boys hold the second position with 36 points, but Bucs might reduce the gap to two when they play Swallows on Friday evening.

Chiefs are fifth with 31 points and Zwane must ensure there are no more slip-ups in their bid to get back to continental football.

WHAT HE SAID: "I will be honest, we plan to win each and every game - even though the results have been fluctuating," Zwane said as quoted by IOL.

"We would love to be out there because I have tasted the sweetness of being in the Champions League. And that’s the only time we can grow as a team and players as well.

"The players will grow by participating in such a demanding and competitive league. So that will be good for us and the supporters.

"The history of this club means we must compete at that level year in and year out."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After Gavin Hunt's dismissal from the club in the 2020/21 season, Zwane took over on an interim basis.

He helped the Glamour Boys beat Wydad AC in the semi-final but Stuart Baxter was then appointed to take over from Hunt. Amakhosi went on to lose the final 3-0 against Al Ahly.

Zwane now hopes to help the team reach those greater heights, but first, they must qualify. Last weekend, they managed to get a crucial win against their direct competitors.

WHAT NEXT: Chiefs will play Richards Bay on Saturday and Zwane and his charges have to win this to continue with their push for the elite club competition in the continent.