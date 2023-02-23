Kaizer Chiefs’ Zwane issues Dove injury update ahead of Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has shared the latest on defender Edmilson Dove as Amakhosi prepare for the Soweto Derby.

Dove missed Chiefs' last match due to illness

Zwane says the defender has resumed training

The coach is unsure about Dove's Soweto Derby availability

WHAT HAPPENED? Dove missed the hosting of Golden Arrows at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane last Sunday due to flu. That forced Zwane to hand Austin Dube his maiden appearance of the season, partnering Zitha Kwinika at the heart of defence.

Chiefs were horrendous at the back against Abafana Bes’thende as they conceded three goals, but Zwane says Dove is back in training although he is not yet sure if the defender will be available for the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates.

WHAT ZWANE SAID: “Unfortunately we lost Dove, who got sick so we had to reshuffle the team again and that has been the story of our season," said Zwane per iDiski Times. "We’re just waiting to see who is going to be available. Whether Dove is going to be available or not, or any other players that were also out with injuries [we can’t say] until the medical team confirms who is available and then we’ll take it from there.

“Obviously he’s been training, but not with the team. Remember he was sick, so obviously has been at the gym since last week, just to try and make sure, should he be ready for the game then we know he’s fit and ready mentally and physically [but] he hasn’t been part of the team yet so far.”

AND WHAT MORE? Apart from Dove, the injury situation in Chiefs’ camp is yet to improve, with the likes of Khama Billiat, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Erick Mathoho, Dillan Sheppard and Reeve Frosler still out.

“We’re still in the same situation of the previous game, we still don’t know who’s going to be available,” Zwane said.

“When you look at I think there was a time when we played three games without conceding a goal, getting the chemistry right and the tactical understanding.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Even with all their defenders available for selection, Chiefs have been struggling at the back this season, having conceded 24 goals in 20 league outings. Their defence is being mentioned as a department that needs to be strengthened.

Zwane has sought a long-term solution to try and fix their problems at the back and that has seen the signing of SuperSport United centre-back Thatayaone Ditlhokwe on a pre-contract.

The 24-year-old defender is the current captain of the Botswana national team.

WHAT NEXT FOR DOVE? With two days to go before the Soweto Derby, Dove would be pushing to recover from flu and feature on Saturday.