Kaizer Chiefs' 'Zwane isn’t the problem’ – Fans support coach after Marumo Gallants draw

Although Amakhosi are undefeated in their last three games, dropping points against Bahlabane Ba Ntwa only adds pressure on them

Kaizer Chiefs fans have defended head coach Arthur Zwane after yet another disappointing result against Marumo Gallants in a Premier Soccer League match on Sunday.

Amakhosi had to dig deep to secure a point against Gallants at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium. The home side took the lead when Mahlatsi Makudubela scored in the 12th minute.

Zitha Kwinika gave Chiefs the equalizing goal in the 84th minute as the Naturena side dropped more points in a season they have not started impressively.

With the result, fans have voiced their support for Zwane and demanded the signing of strikers who feel that their signing will help the club a great deal.

"Zwane is not the problem, we don't have quality players," pointed out Dr. Cawuke.

"There's no coach that can win a league with Kaizer Chiefs quality. "No reliable strikers, but you want goals? Management is the problem."

"They didn't buy enough players, especially attacking players, only two strikes and not having a good defensive midfielder, even a good coach will fail with this team," stated Vhushavhelo.

"Do we really have players though?" asked Balty Matlala.

"This team needs a deadly striker or two as soon as possible," said Mgazi ML. "We are struggling to score goals. Five goals in seven games is not a good number.

"If we take away the Maritzburg game, it’s two goals in six matches. That’s not good at all. Give Zwane a striker and let’s see. In Zwane and Sheppard I still believe."

"Our fans must give Zwane a chance," Chris Rathogwa stated. "He's building and cooking something dangerous.

"I watched Kaizer Chiefs FC at the stadium today [Sunday] and I can without fear say that what we see on TV isn't what is portrayed. They play much better when you're watching them live."

"[Kgaogelo] Sekgota misses a one-on-one, then the coach is blamed," wondered DR Tshego Abuti T-Man.

Fika Mr Manager sounded positive and asked for patience as the building process of the squad goes on.

"We have to be patient with the team," he said. "Rome was not built in a day. We have a good group of players. Decision-making is just poor. Once we get that right, defending and attacking as a unit, we will be unstoppable."

Sir Bearded feels Pitso Mosimane and Zwane, as his assistant, can help rejuvenate the Glamour Boys.

"It's not too late to get coach Pitso Mosimane to be assisted by Zwane and allow them to go to the market to get two or three quality players."

"I think Zwane must be Pitso's assistant coach if you know what I mean," Thisha Wengezo echoed Bearded’s views.

Nathi Mabaso fears Amakhosi could be relegated at the end of the season due to a lack of responsibility and commitment.

"Are you really proud of the type of football you're playing?" commented Mabaso. "Even if you're building, is this the best?

"You guys are going to be relegated. No commitment, no responsibility, just a bunch of guys who meet over the weekend to indulge in their hobby. Relegation."

Nhlanhla Mtshali shared his thoughts on where he feels more problems lie in Chiefs’ building process.

"The problem is the management." You don’t need 100 million to have a good team," he said.

"You need brains going into the transfer window. You must have a clear vision of what you want. I see we bought players, but where are the wingers and where is the consistent playmaker."

Mountwood Capital chose to place the blame on manager Bobby Motaung’s door.

"Hired Zwane, a coach with zero experience coaching in the professional league, and backed him with top signings. Sacked Gavin Hunt, a proven coach with titles who led them to the Champions League final with no signings," reasoned Capital.

"How has Bobby Motaung not been blamed for the downfall?"