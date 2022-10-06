Kaizer Chiefs’ Zwane insists 'something good is happening’ despite unconvincing display vs Swallows FC

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is trying to ignore an uninspiring performance in the 2-1 Premier Soccer League victory over Swallows FC.

Zwane expresses confidence his team is improving

The Swallows win was Chiefs' first away victory this season

Scored another first of two straight league wins this term

WHAT HAPPENED? Amakhosi enjoyed a 2-0 first-half lead before the Dube Birds almost staged a successful comeback in the second period. Soon after the match, Zwane said he was worried about the way his players performed in the second half as they risked allowing Swallows to level up. But the Amakhosi coach, later on, said he sees “a light under the dark tunnel” despite his team's poor second period against the Birds who sit bottom of the PSL table. While Zwane sees hope, Chiefs’ showing was not any different from how they have been performing all season with missed chances and a jittery defence.

WHAT HE SAID: “There is a light under the dark tunnel. Something [good] is happening,” said Zwane as per Phakaaathi. “It might take time but what’s key is that even when we have bad days we grind results. That will boost the confidence and belief of the boys that we are close and good enough to compete at this level.

“We really want to be close to the teams up there. Football is unpredictable. You never know, we might have started the way we did and we might finish on a high. That’ll be a chance for us to capitalise.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There might be criticism about the way Chiefs played but they made huge strides on the PSL table. Placed fifth on the standings, they now have 14 points, the same as Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United. Log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns have five points more than Amakhosi.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

Backpagepix

Backpagepix

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Soweto giants now prepare to visit Stellenbosch FC on Sunday. They will be looking to make it three league wins in a row.