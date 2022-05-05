Kaizer Chiefs' Zwane insists new transfers have to fit Amakhosi's playing system

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Arthur Zwane insists the team will have to go for players who fit their system and not just because they are well established.

The Soweto heavyweights have been struggling for consistency this season, but still have an outside chance of getting a top-two finish to qualify for the Caf Champions League.

In the recent past, Amakhosi have often signed players who have excelled at their previous clubs irrespective of if they fit a specific style of play, but the tactician has revealed more will be put into consideration before a new member is brought in.

"Whoever will come in has to fit into the system and the way of playing because it’s pointless for us to try to play the way we want to play – but not getting players who fit into the system," Zwane said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"Gone are the days we bring in players to Kaizer Chiefs just because he’s a good player, he can be a good player but not for Kaizer Chiefs, so we will go specifically for players who will suit our style of play."

Zwane went on to explain why the change is needed when bringing in new players, and what characteristics they will be looking at.

"We don’t want to play football with fear, a Kaizer Chiefs player must not be afraid of losing the ball because there are three moments which you have to use, without the ball and counter-pressing, all those things," he added.

"If you play football with fear as a Kaizer Chiefs player then clearly there’s a problem, so we want our players to express themselves. Like [Marumo Gallants] coach [Dan Dance Malesela] is doing to give players the room to showcase their talents.

"It’s not by mistake they are in the Nedbank Cup final, they have been doing very well, they enjoy football, that’s the most important thing, us as coaches, we have to help the players enjoy football – we’re trying to do that right now.

"We can’t come here playing at home, kick it forward and then we lose it, then opposition are on top of us, those days are gone. We have the following support, everyone is behind us – so they want to watch something that is pleasing to the eye.

"The minute we get that one right, I have no doubt the results will start coming because our players will have that way of playing knowing to attack, when to defend and how to defend – playing to dominate every game.

"Once you start dominating it’s easy to win games, we need to have that way of winning games."

Currently, Chiefs are placed fourth on the PSL table and on Sunday afternoon they will be hosting newly crowned champions Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium.