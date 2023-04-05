Kaizer Chiefs' Zwane hits back at penalty-red card critics - 'Maybe it's because of the colour of my skin'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has responded to those blasting his side following refereeing decisions favouring Amakhosi.

Chiefs have been benefitting from refs' decisions

That has attracted criticism of the way Chiefs have been winning

Zwane claps back at the critics

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs’ 2-1 win over Stellenbosch FC last weekend was the ninth match they played against 10 men this season. It was also another game they earned a penalty in.

Their top-goal scorer Bonfils Caleb Bimenyimana has scored from the penalty spot in four of his seven Premier Soccer League goals.

That has seen former Chiefs striker Shane McGregor saying Amakhosi have been riding on luck due to the refereeing decisions that favour them.

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker was left fuming last weekend, sarcastically saying the Soweto giants only train against 10 players and taking penalties.

Even fans have joined in, nicknaming Amakhosi as FC Red-Penalty, but Zwane has hit back.

WHAT WAS SAID: "If you go and look at all the calls that were made by the referees, the match officials, if I may ask you, what did you see, were they legitimate? If a goalkeeper handles the ball out of his 18-area and then what do you call it?" asked Zwane as per Sowetan Live.

"We played against Richards Bay, we got a red card early in the season in Durban... we won 1-0 and when we got a red card, the score was 0-0, why don't people mention that? I clearly don't understand this. Maybe it's because of the colour of my skin [that makes people think Chiefs benefit]."

AND WHAT MORE? In most games they play against 10 men, Chiefs have been struggling and Zwane defended his team once again

He made reference to PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns who were held 0-0 by Cape Town City who played the last 16 minutes with a man short on Tuesday.

"In SA we need to look at football differently, in a positive way that can help other people also to understand the game better,” addedZwane.

“I am not saying this because these situations are happening in our favour. Last night, the opposition against Sundowns got a red card and with all the qualities [Sundowns have] as well, you must have seen how Cape Town City defended when they were one man down.

"What makes people say such things is because when you have an advantage of one man, they think you've already won the game and that actually becomes more dangerous because you think you have an advantage of an extra player but the other team double if not triple their effort."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While talk of Chiefs benefiting from decisions by referees, Amakhosi have been enjoying a rare good run of results.

They have won their last five games across all competitions for the first time since October/November 2019. That has kept them in the hunt for the Nedbank Cup and within reach of ending the seasons as runners-up to PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi are preparing to host struggling Marumo Gallants next weekend as they push to stay in contention for a top-two finish.