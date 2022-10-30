Kaizer Chiefs' Zwane helps South Africa edge closer to 2023 Afcon U23 finals and Olympic Games

South Africa moved closer to securing their place in the 2023 Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations finals after overcoming Togo.

Samkelo Zwane was influential in midfield for SA

Coach Notoane overcame Togo on the away goals rule

SA will now face either Tunisia or Congo-Brazzaville

WHAT HAPPENED: Coach David Notoane's side was held to a 0-0 draw by Togo in a second round second-leg clash at Orlando Stadium on Sunday afternoon.



Therefore, South Africa won the tie on the away goals rule having drawn 2-2 on aggregate against their Togolese counterparts.



Notoane's team had netted twice through Ashley Cupido and Antonio van Wyk in the first-leg encounter in Lome last weekend.



The Southern African side advanced to the third and final round of qualifying where they will face either Tunisia or Congo-Brazzaville next year.

ALL EYES ON: Samkelo Zwane who was among the youngsters who called up by Notoane this week after some PSL clubs withdrew their players from the SA U23 squad including Stellenbosch FC's Van Wyk.



The Kaizer Chiefs starlet produced an eye-catching performance in the middle of the park as South Africa dominated the match, but they were let down by some poor finishing.



Zwane will be hoping to have impressed Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane who recently handed him his PSL debut in a win over Stellenbosch on October 9.

The 20-year-old's father is Orlando Pirates legend Eugene Zwane who played for the Buccaneers as a winger in the 90s.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The next round of the 2023 Afcon U23 qualifiers will take place in March next year during the international Fifa break.



This means clubs will be compelled to release players who are called up by Notoane as the retired striker looks to lead his team to the continental tournament and 2024 Paris Olympic Games.



Notoane guided South Africa to the 2019 Afcon U23 finals where they finished third and qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR ZWANE?: The promising youngster will be hoping to make the team when Chiefs take on Orlando Pirates in the Carling Black Label Cup semi-finals on November 12.



The winner would then face either Mamelodi Sundowns or AmaZulu FC in the final on the same day.