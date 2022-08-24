The 48-year-old stated that he made changes as he wanted to combat the Citizens' full-backs as Amakhosi suffered their third loss of the term

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane explained why he surprisingly recalled Siyabonga Ngezana to the starting line-up against Cape Town City on Tuesday night.

The lanky defender had been dropped after his disastrous performance against Mamelodi Sundowns on August 13, but he started against the Citizens in a three-man defence as Zwane's side suffered a 2-0 defeat in a PSL match in the Mother City.

"We obviously started very slow, very sloppy at the back. We actually planned for this, the only thing that we didn't do right was to execute the plan," Zwane told SuperSport TV.

"We knew that they would want to drop the ball behind that is why we came with three defenders so we can close those spaces with the wing-backs. So they can confront their full-backs when they come but we sat at the back and we were on the straight line and we allowed them about four of those.

"Before they got the goal we had sort of a warning and still the guys couldn't read it you know and we conceded too early in the game and once you concede too early, now you're unsettled, you're chasing the game."

Amakhosi came into this clash against the Citizens having claimed a 1-0 win over Richards Bay in Durban on Saturday while playing with two centre-backs, Zitha Kwinika and Njabulo Ngcobo.

The Soweto-born tactician was disappointed to see his side concede from a set-piece when Nathan Idumba Fasika netted the second goal after the restart with Darwin Gonzalez having opened the scoring after Chiefs had failed to clear a cross in the first half.

"They dictated terms, now we looked like we're back in the game but we just did not get it right first-half. Second-half we came back a different team you know. We were just unfortunate not to score one that could have maybe brought us back into the game," he added.

"And a few chances we created we couldn't take them and we conceded from a dead-ball situation again which is something you're trying to avoid, we know they gonna play far post there usually they play it far post.

"And when you're chasing the game like that we were bound to concede the third one but the boys gave their best, unfortunately, we couldn't score and let in two goals. So yeah we'll learn from this game and move on."

Chiefs will return to the Western Cape on Sunday when they face Stellenbosch FC in an MTN8 quarter-final match on Sunday.