Kaizer Chiefs' Zwane clarifies why Dube & Ngcobo are not featuring for Amakhosi

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has insisted he is working on an effective defensive combination which has affected Njabulo Ngcobo and Austin Dube.

Chiefs have not impressed defensively

Dube and Ngcobo have been warming the bench

Zwane explains why the duo has not been used

WHAT HAPPENED: The duo has struggled for game time for the Soweto-based side in the ongoing campaign. While Ngcobo - who was crowned the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League defender of the season - has not featured for the team in the last six outings, his fellow defender Dube has not gotten a chance to play at all.

WHAT HE SAID: "There’s no doubt [Ngcobo and Dube] are good players but when you’re preparing a team you will have challenges here and there," Zwane said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"You look at how you’re conceding goals, how you’re building up from the back, and what can help you get to the final third much quicker.

"Once you get those players, when you’re building a team, you’ll go for the players you feel will help you produce the results so that everyone can settle in. At the moment [the results] have fluctuated a bit, we’re trying to get consistency."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Glamour Boys have been struggling to keep a clean sheet in recent times. They have not done so since September 3 and are winless in the last two league matches, conceding four goals in the process. Siyabonga Ngezana, Dove Edmilson, and Zitha Kwinika have been featuring frequently for Amakhosi.

IN TWO PICTURES:

Backpagepix

Backpagepix

WHAT NEXT: Chiefs will play AmaZulu on Sunday in the second leg of the MTN8 Cup semis. The first meeting ended 1-1; Dube and Ngcobo hope Zwane might consider them for that crucial fixture.