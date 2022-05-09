Kaizer Chiefs’ Zwane after Mamelodi Sundowns draw: ‘We are playing in patches’

Kaizer Chiefs interim head coach Arthur Zwane has pinpointed their weakness after a 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday at the FNB Stadium.

After Aubrey Modiba had scored the opening goal for Masandawana in the 49th minute, Phathutshedzo Nange struck to equalize as the teams ended up sharing the points.

"We are playing in patches, as I said. We are afraid of losing the ball, but it is something we are going to work on," Zwane told SuperSport TV.

"Just one extra game of preparing the team is much better compared to when we were playing back-to-back and we did not have enough time to prepare the team in terms of sessions."

The tactician analysed the game and revealed what went wrong for Amakhosi, whom he feels were not clinical enough against the Premier Soccer League champions.

"I think we started very well, first 20 minutes, we were the better team first-half, we had about three break attacks, we didn't take one," he added.

"From there we dropped a little bit and allowed them to control the game in the middle, and in the last six, seven minutes of the first half, we were back in the game, we showed glimpses.

"Creating goal-scoring opportunities but not clinical. At halftime, we told them that they should be aware of the diagonal passes, of which we conceded from there."

Zwane feels they were complacent as the Tshwane giants – whom he said had nothing to lose - did not push them enough.

"From there we dropped and allowed them to control the game, but look, it was given to them, for the fact that they had nothing to lose," he continued.

"They came here knowing very well that whether they lose or win the game, they have got nothing to lose, and when you are playing against an opposition who are not going to push you to that extent, you become vulnerable because they are more relaxed and you are tense, you're chasing the game."

The tactician praised the build-up that gave them the goal; "After conceding the goal, we had to make changes, take the game to them, and make sure we get an equalizer or a winner.

"Look we managed to get an equalizer from the great movement and good passing game from the boys. We wish that to happen consistently."

On Keagan Dolly’s missed penalty in the 85th minute, Zwane excused the forward, saying such moments happen in football.

"Had Keagan scored the penalty, it would have been a different ball game or a different story, but those things happen in football where you get the opportunities and you do not take them," he concluded.

"In the last nine minutes, we were on top of them."

The Glamour Boys are set to play Sekhukhune United and Swallows in their upcoming games.