Kaizer Chiefs’ Zulu: I have been entrusted with a very hard task

The left-footer has played in nine league matches, two MTN8 fixtures and three Caf Champions League games for the Soweto giants in the 2020/21 season

defender Philani Zulu is relishing his defensive responsibilities with the Glamour Boys.

During his time with , Zulu was employed primarily a left-winger. In his four seasons with Chiefs, he’s alternated between left-back and left-wing, but of late has become coach Gavin Hunt’s preferred option on the left side of defence.

It's a position which has been troublesome for Hunt – he’s also used the likes of Yagan Sasman, Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya and Daniel Cardoso in that role this term. Recent showings by Zulu though have suggested that he could be the answer.

“Playing at left-back, I have been entrusted with a very hard task,” Zulu told Chiefs media.

“But I just put it upon myself to keep working hard because everyone is needed in the team.

“The more effort I put in where I am, and with the help of every other player on the field, it makes me want to give more - it's about me performing to the best of my ability but also helping my team-mates,” he added.

Having struggled for several months this season, January has thus far proved to be a turning point for Amakhosi – thanks to consecutive wins over , and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

“We are looking forward to carrying on with the momentum and winning as much games as we can,” the Pietermaritzburg-born player said.

“At training the spirit is high, we don't want to look back. Moving away from the bottom of the log is a big relief. It took a lot of hard work, we had to dig deep and it paid off very well.

“Now we know what is needed we are trying our best to keep going and not to look back. We just keep on focusing on what lies ahead - that's what's going to help us as a team.”

Next up for the Glamour Boys is a trip to the Winelands this weekend for Saturday’s league clash against Stellenbosch FC.

“Stellenbosch are a very good side,” Zulu commented. “The way they play, they keep the ball, they control the ball.

“There are no small teams or big teams in the - all the teams are playing to the best of their abilities and its a very tough team to play against. Travelling to Cape Town is never easy.”

Chiefs are seventh on the table, with 16 points from 12 games, 10 points behind league leaders and Swallows FC.