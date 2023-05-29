Kaizer Chiefs' Yusuf Maart reveals Khama Billiat's role in PSL Goal of the Season scored against Orlando Pirates

Yusuf Maart was Kaizer Chiefs' flag-bearer in the Premier Soccer League awards and he gave details on how his award-winning goal came about.

Maart's Soweto derby goal celebrated

Chiefs players MIA in big awards

Amakhosi to hit reboot button for next season

WHAT HAPPENED: Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Yusuf Maart's goal against Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates was voted the Premier Soccer League Goal of the Season this past Sunday as the league held their annual award ceremony.

Maart's Soweto derby goal was scored from his own half, something that he took from former Sundowns captain Hlompho' Kekana's locker as he made it a habit to score such goals throughout his career. Maart explains how his teammate Khama Billiat played a role in the magnificent goal.

WHAT WAS SAID: "For that goal, I really appreciate my teammates because it is a team sport and I would not have scored it without them," Maart told Chiefs' media department.

"We defended as a team from the front and Khama Billiat told me before the time, to check if the goalkeeper is off his line. Khama won the ball, he made the tackle and the ball came loose in midfield.

"I took the ball, looked up and thought let me just take the risk and I did it [found the back of the net]. I just want to thank everyone out there for voting for me to win Goal of the Season, for the supporters, the fans, I appreciate you guys, thank you for everything, Amakhosi for life."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After what many Amakhosi fans consider to be a disastrous season under head coach Arthur Zwane, Chiefs players were absent in all of the big categories at the PSL awards. Chiefs players were underwhelming to the point that none of them attracted Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos, who did not name a single Amakhosi player in his large 34-man squad set to take on Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations dead qualifier rubber next month. However, Maart's goal will be some consolation for the Amakhosi faithful.

WHAT'S NEXT: Zwane is expected to hit the reboot button ahead of next season as the club's management threw their weight behind him despite Amakhosi supporters, clearly not happy with '10111' at the helm.