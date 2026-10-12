Kaizer Chiefs youth coach on whether his Champ of Champs winners are ready to level up - 'You must not rush them'

Success in the youth ranks often brings immediate calls for promotion, but Jimmy Jambo is determined to keep his players' feet on the ground.

The Kaizer Chiefs U18 squad recently secured the 2026 Engen Champ of Champs title, asserting their dominance as the best developmental side in the country. A convincing 3-0 victory over East High Academy in the final served as a testament to the talent currently brewing at Naturena.

Reflecting on the achievement at the University of Pretoria, the former Zimbabwe international was quick to praise the collective effort of the institution.

"You know first things first, congratulations to the Kaizer Chiefs family for the victory, being crowned champions of the Champ of Champs," Jambo told KickOff.

The victory followed a rigorous path that saw the young Glamour Boys overcome local rivals in the Gauteng leg before taking on the best the other provinces had to offer.

"The journey started in Jo'burg when we won the Gauteng one. Usually when you win in Gauteng, it becomes easier when you progress. You play against big teams like Sundowns, Wits and all these teams we play with week in and week out," he explained.

The coach also highlighted the specific challenges posed by teams from outside the central hub of South African football.

"So when you come to the Champ of Champs, the teams you need to avoid are teams from Cape Town or Durban, I think we did well, meeting those teams in the semi-finals and the final," Jambo said.

However, the question on every supporter's lips is when these youngsters will make the jump to the senior setup. Despite the silverware, Jambo is wary of fast-tracking players before they are physically and mentally equipped for the demands of the Betway Premiership. The focus remains on a structured pathway that ensures no steps in the developmental ladder are skipped, even for standout performers like Emile Dortley and Tashiel Rugunanan.

Emile Dortley is one name that has generated significant buzz, given he is already integrating into the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) squad.

Jambo believes that while the talent is evident, the player must be allowed to grow at his own pace.

"If you were to compare for the first team, some of them are not ready but gradually we're slowly going to help them throughout the season, because our GDL season is coming to an end but the DDC has just started, so let's see how they push through, the likes of Emile [Dortley], how he is going to be in the DDC," the coach added.

The philosophy at Naturena is clear: the DDC serves as the final proving ground before the first team. Jambo emphasized the importance of temperament and professional conduct during this transitional phase.

"If he holds himself right, probably he has to go to the first team. So for now let's help them to go through those steps, because it's part of development, you must not rush them so they can go through all the development process," Jambo continued.

Another prospect catching the eye is left-back Tashiel 'Tash' Rugunanan, who enjoyed a stellar tournament individually. After being named Player of the Tournament in the Gauteng qualifiers, he followed that up by claiming the Defender of the Tournament award at the national finals.

This level of consistency has put him on the brink of a permanent step up to the reserve side, where he will be tested against older and more physical opponents.

When asked about the timeline for Rugunanan’s progression, Jambo hinted that a move could be imminent.

"Anytime, it might be next week. He is actually part of the DDC team already. I think in the next game you should be able to see him playing for DDC," the coach concluded.

With the DDC season now in full swing, the Amakhosi faithful will be watching closely to see if these young champions can translate their youth-level dominance into professional success under the watchful eye of the technical staff.



