Kaizer Chiefs youngster tipped for first-team promotion after starring for Amajita - 'He’s a top player, he’s going to make it big'

Kaizer Chiefs DStv Diski Challenge head coach Vela Khumalo has thrown his full support behind COSAFA U20 Golden Boot winner Steven Mendes making the jump from youth to senior football.

Reflecting on the progress of his charges and the specific impact of the tournament’s top scorer, Khumalo was full of praise for the collective effort of the U20 national team while highlighting the unique qualities Mendes brings to the table.

“I think I must just take the opportunity to congratulate our under-20s for qualifying for AFCON,” Khumalo told iDiski Times.

“With the Mendes story, everybody’s talking about that. These are the five players that were part of our DDC. He’s a special player. He’s a top player, he’s going to make it big, I think he has grown in stature. He’s very talented.”

The transition from the DStv Diski Challenge to the first team is a path well-trodden at Naturena, and Khumalo believes it is only a matter of time before Mendes follows in the footsteps of previous academy graduates.

The coach emphasized that the player's development is reaching a point where senior integration is the natural next step. Rather than a sudden leap, Khumalo envisions a structured approach where the youngster begins to rub shoulders with the senior professionals more frequently.

“It’s just a matter of time, he will also be knocking or being identified by the coaches to remain in the first team, in and out, train with the first team and all of that. But he’s a special player. He’s a talented player. This is good for our team.”

The sentiment reflects a growing confidence within the club that the youth structures are successfully producing players capable of contributing to the first team’s long-term objectives and restoring the club to its former glory.

For Kaizer Chiefs fans, the emergence of Mendes offers a glimpse into a bright future. The club has always prided itself on nurturing homegrown talent, and having a Golden Boot winner in their ranks provides a significant boost to the DDC squad’s morale.

As the senior team continues its search for consistency, the availability of a player with Mendes' clinical edge and youth international pedigree could prove invaluable.

For now, the focus remains on maintaining his current momentum, but with his coach’s public backing and his recent trophy-laden exploits with Amajita, the name Steven Mendes is one that supporters should expect to see on a senior team sheet sooner rather than later.







