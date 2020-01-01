Kaizer Chiefs youngster Sifama out of TS Galaxy clash, Moleko back from injury

The Amakhosi tactician recently revealed his plans to involve the 17-year-old together with other rising stars

coach Gavin Hunt has bemoaned an injury to teenage midfielder Keletso Sifama as creating “a gap” in Amakhosi’s attacking options ahead of Wednesday’s Premier Soccer League match against TS Galaxy, but has welcomed the return of defender Kgotso Moleko.

The Soweto giants host Galaxy at FNB Stadium, keen to recover from last weekend’s 3-0 defeat by in the MTN8 semi-final, first leg.

After being banned from signing new players by Fifa, Chiefs have also had to endure starting the season without key players like forward Samir Nurkovic and defender Eric Mathoho due to injuries.

Hunt has however hinted at starting Mathoho on Wednesday after the defender was on the bench against Pirates and it is yet to be seen if Moleko will also feature for the first time this season.

“We obviously do not have a big squad, so, the main thing now is to get the players that played the part last season, fit again,” Hunt told the Chiefs website.

“We all know one of them which is Samir Nurkovic is not in the squad and it is a huge blow for us. He scored a lot of goals last season and you can see we have a challenge already in that area.

“Tower [Mathoho] was out with injury. We have to get him fit again. We need to do the same with Katsande. They are the spine of the team. Keletso Sifama is out with injury which leaves a gap in our attacking options.”

The absence of Sifama comes as the 17-year-old has so far featured in two matches of Chiefs' four across all competitions this season.

Hunt has expressed faith in the midfielder and promised to field him more often.

With Chiefs struggling for consistency, they now face a TS Galaxy side yet to taste league defeat in the current campaign.

TS Galaxy are a grim reminder to Chiefs whom they beat in the final of the 2019 Nedbank Cup but Hunt is refusing to read much into history.

“Every game is a new challenge. I don’t look at the previous records,” said Hunt.

“You saw over the weekend, we beat Pirates three times last season but look what happened on Saturday, they beat us. You look at that result and ask yourself if it was a true reflection of the game.

“Galaxy have former players who provide them with some steel and energetic players from Galaxy itself, so it is going to be an interesting game. TS Galaxy are a good side. There are no pushovers in the Premiership. They have gelled and have put a couple of good players together. So, it is not going to be an easy game. The opportunity is there again to win the match.”

Chiefs' league campaign is currently marked by a 3-0 defeat by and a 1-0 victory over .