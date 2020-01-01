Kaizer Chiefs would have preferred to play Black Leopards at night – Middendorp

The Amakhosi mentor has explained why one of his key midfielders did not start against Lidoda Duvha

coach Ernst Middendorp says his side would have been comfortable playing in the evening after dropping points against Black .

The Soweto giants were held to a 1-1 draw by Lidoda Duvha in hot conditions at Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo on Saturday afternoon.

The German tactician described playing in the stadium as the most difficult experience in the .

“Listen, in the South African Premier League this is the toughest one to travel to in particular having to play in the afternoon," Middendorp told the media.

"But we would have been more comfortable playing in the evening. Coming here with these circumstances is by far the toughest journey in the entire season in ."

Middendorp explained why he surprisingly left one of his key midfielders, Kearyn Baccus, on the bench and introduced him at the beginning of the second half.

"As I said before, you have players who have not been around this area, Baccus is normally a first XI player, Samir [Nurkovic] hasn't been here too and you could see, the fear to handle the environment, to handle the heat," he explained.

"I thought okay let me start with one who doesn't know anything about it here and then during the game bring Kearyn and some other guys in.

"Good normally it works and the was time enough to put it in place. We always say we don't only have 11 players, we have 12, 13, 14 belonging to our first choice, give us some options and that's it."

Chiefs will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the PSL standings to 10 points when they face Lamontville on January 25.

Second-placed , who are the defending champions, will take on in their next league game on February 15.