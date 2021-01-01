Kaizer Chiefs working hard to reclaim glory - Mashiane reveals secret to good form

The Tembisa-born youngster has been very influential for Amakhosi, who are enjoying a three-match winning run

attacking midfielder Happy Mashiane says his current form is down to hard work and the support from the club's technical team which is led by coach Gavin Hunt.

The 23-year-old player has been in top form lately having netted twice and provided one assist in his last two matches which Amakhosi won against and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

Mashiane also spoke about what Chiefs' plan is having had a slow start to the current campaign and he also discussed their upcoming encounter with Stellenbosch FC which will be played at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.

What's been said

“These recent wins are a great motivation for us. Knowing very well that we did not start the season on a high, things were not going our way in terms of getting the right results," Mashiane told the club's media.

“I have to thank the technical team for pushing me. I am not saying things are rosy now for me or the team, but credit should be given to them for pushing me in terms of me being back and playing.

“Knowing very well that we are playing Stellenbosch on Saturday, it will not be an easy game. They are a playing team. They will be motivated to do well after their last result and so will we – which will make for a good game," he continued.

“We are playing away from home and we have to go there and grind out the result. We have to come back with maximum points. They have good speedy players, and we are aware of that. Whatever they bring at us, we will be ready.

“We as a team we have rectified some of our mistakes and minimised certain errors. I think going forward, we do not want to find ourselves in the situation again," he added.

"It is crucial that we must keep calm and keep our feet on the ground. We really need to work hard at reclaiming the glory and staying in the top half of the table.”

Why does it matter & what's the bigger picture?

Mashiane's two goals from four matches make him Chiefs' second joint-top scorer in the league with Leonardo Castro, Samir Nurkovic and Lebogang Manyama, and only Nkosingiphile Ngcobo has more with three.

The left-sided player has registered a goal in each of his last two matches and he will be looking to become the first Amakhosi player to score in three successive games this season.

Chiefs will face Stellenbosch for the fifth time and they boast an unbeaten record against Stellies having recorded three wins and one draw across all competitions.

The last meeting between the two teams was in August 2020 and the game ended in a 1-1 draw and the result put a dent on Chiefs' hopes of winning league title which they ultimately lost to .

A win over Stellies could take Amakhosi into the top four on the PSL log which would be a sign of improvement for a team that was a place above the relegation zone almost two weeks ago.

