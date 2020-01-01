Kaizer Chiefs won't win PSL title if Middendorp uses the same tactics - Matshitse

The retired defender speaks out on why his former club will not be able to emerge as champions this season

Former defender Peter Matshitse has warned his former club’s coach Ernst Middendorp to change his tactics if he wants to win the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) title.

The retired defender is of the view that many PSL clubs have studied the tactics of the PSL log leaders, suggesting that it will make things difficult for them to lift the lucrative trophy.

On the other hand, the former Moroka Swallows centre-back believes finishing the season is the right move because scrapping it will hurt Swallows’ chances of gaining promotion.

More teams

“Chiefs cannot win the league title. They only have one way of playing and many teams have studied their tactics,” Matshitse told Isolezwe.

“They knock the ball directly to Samir Nurkovic for him to score. It happened a few seasons ago when they won it under Stuart Baxter. If Middendorp doesn’t change his tactics, they must forget about the title.

“You will remember that they were leading the log table by 12 points, but they lead with four points now. They have dropped so many points, on the other hand, [Mamelodi] Sundowns is closing the gap.”

With some European leagues having already scrapped the current season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 48-year-old shares a contrasting remark on how the PSL can tackle the pandemic’s effects.

“It would be a good idea to scrap it and nobody will lose or be affected because Chiefs is yet to win the title, there's still a few have games left to wrap up the season,” he added.

“However, it would be bad when you look at Swallows. They have a chance to return to the PSL. They have worked hard and they deserve to gain promotion.”

Article continues below

As things stand, the Naturena-based club leads the log table with 48 points whilst the Brazilians have 44 at number two, but with a game in hand.

Taking a look at the National First Division (NFD), Swallows sit second behind Cape Town with 41 points from 24 games so far.

Meanwhile, media reports surfaced a few days ago that the PSL Board of Governors are set to meet and decide on whether the season should be finished and played behind closed doors or not.