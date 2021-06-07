Kaizer Chiefs won't 'shine bright' with just Baxter - Ertugral

Reports suggest that the Englishman could return to Naturena anytime soon, before Amakhosi face Wydad Casablanca, next week

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Muhsin Ertugral believes the Soweto giants’ problems “are much deeper” and Stuart Baxter's return alone will not be the solution.

Chiefs last claimed a piece of silverware in 2015 when Baxter guided them to the Premier Soccer League title.

Since then, Steve Komphela, Giovanni Solinas, Ernst Middendorp and Gavin Hunt have come in as coaches but failed to end the trophy drought.

Of those coaches, only Komphela managed to see the end of his contract while the other three were fired before their deals ran out, with the latest being Hunt who was fired 10 days ago.

Baxter is reportedly set to return for a second stint at Naturena but Ertugral believes Amakhosi’s woes run deep into the club management and the Englishman alone will not be the solution to their problems.

“I don’t think that Baxter alone now coming in, suddenly the world shines bright, it’s not going to be like that,” Ertugral told iDiski Times.

“So I think the problems of Chiefs, for me, are much deeper. Now for a couple of years, it has been going like this. I think that needs to be addressed.

"Not only players and I think the management also has to look at itself as well.”

Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard are currently caretaker coaches at Chiefs and they managed to lead the team to a top-eight finish after winning the last two PSL games.

It was a difficult league campaign which saw them being touted as relegation candidates just before Hunt’s sacking.

But to his credit, Hunt left Amakhosi in the semi-finals of the Caf Champions League where they will travel to Wydad Casablanca for the June 19 first leg, before hosting the Moroccans seven days later.

It is reported that Baxter could be appointed before the Soweto giants make the trip to Casablanca.

With Chiefs being criticised for having their youth development standards dropped, the club recently moved in to appoint Molefi Ntseki as their Head of Technical and Youth Development Academy.

It was a move which quashed rumours that the former Bafana Bafana coach was set to be Baxter’s assistant coach.