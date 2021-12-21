Kaizer Chiefs won't focus too much on what Maritzburg United do - Dube

Kaizer Chiefs defender Austin Dube believes the Soweto giants will defeat Maritzburg United if they play the match according to their game plan on Wednesday.

The Glamour Boys will be keen to bounce back to winning ways after losing 1-0 to Royal AM on Sunday and the defeat ended Amakhosi's five-match unbeaten run in the PSL.

Dube and his teammates will now face the Team of Choice at FNB Stadium with Amakhosi looking to end the year with a victory after dropping points in Durban.

“We are doing all we can to prepare for the match. In away games, you have to adapt to certain conditions you’re not familiar with. But we have been doing well at home and playing at home we have that advantage,” Dube told the club's media department.

“I believe if we stick to our own plan and not focus too much on what they [Maritzburg] do, but focus on what we do well and rectify our mistakes from the last game, we can do anything,” Dube added.

Dube, who has started Chiefs' last three matches as he looks to cement his place in Amakhosi's starting line-up, was encouraged by the team's defence despite their loss to Royal AM.

“We did our best, we just didn’t get the result. We’re disappointed, but we really tried. We did our best," the former TS Galaxy player continued.

"If we created more chances and converted the chances we created, that would have been the turning point. They had a penalty and a chance that hit the crossbar, but apart from that we played very well and didn’t give them many opportunities."

Having joined Chiefs from National First Division side Richards Bay in July this year, Dube is happy with his own form, but he feels that there is room for improvement.

“We’re getting along well, and we have that consistency at the back. We are keeping our shape, doing everything we do at training and applying that in the game," he added.

"We have momentum and I think our defending has improved a lot. I’ve been doing well too in my view, but there’s still lots of room for improvement. Every game I want to improve more and more and do even better and be a better player.

"There’s always space for improvement."

Dube, who is in his debut season in the top flight, has played eight matches for Chiefs this far this term.