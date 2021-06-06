Kaizer Chiefs won ugly but compliments to Zwane - Khanye

A narrow victory away from home handed Amakhosi a top-eight spot to wrap up a difficult domestic campaign

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye was not impressed with the fashion in which the Soweto giants won against TS Galaxy on Saturday in their final Premier Soccer League match of the season to seal a place in the top half of the table.

Amakhosi needed nothing short of victory away at Mbombela Stadium and Samir Nurkovic grabbed the all-important goal which sank TS Galaxy.

It was a second straight win for caretaker coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard but Khanye singled out the former for helping salvage a little bit of respect for Chiefs.

“Compliment to Kaizer Chiefs they won, but they won ugly. Look at how they scored,” Khanye told iDiski TV.

“I am happy for Arthur as a coach, he has won two games. There is nothing much you can do with such a team, there are many ordinary players at Chiefs. I was expecting [Lebogang] Manyama to shine because he scored three goals [in the last match against Golden Arrows] but today he was nowhere to be seen.

“Compliment they got into the top eight but sadly a big team like Chiefs fighting for a top-eight spot. But we will give it to Arthur and Dillon Sheppard. There wasn’t much they could do.

"Players need to take responsibility for this situation. They won ugly today, they didn’t play and they scored from a standard situation. The ball was flicked by a TS Galaxy defender and Nurkovic headed in.

“The midfielders were nowhere to be seen. Katsande was busy kicking people and that’s why he got the yellow card.Parker and Mnyama didn’t function.”

Amakhosi were facing a TS Galaxy side which almost derailed Orlando Pirates’ top-three ambitions with a 1-0 home win six days earlier.

Khanye admitted that he never anticipated Chiefs claiming maximum points at Mbombela Stadium, where Pirates were humbled, and says had Gavin Hunt still been in charge of the Soweto giants, they would still be battling for their lives in the top-flight.

“We need to be honest and straightforward, I didn’t see this victory coming for Chiefs. I watched TS Galaxy playing against Pirates and they were more dominant so I didn’t see Chiefs winning,” Khanye continued.

Article continues below

“Arthur has a lot of work to do with that team. What I love about him is that he allows players to express themselves but unfortunately the players he has at his disposal aren't good enough. Of course there are some good but most are ordinary.

“A lot of work needs to be done but compliment to them, I give it to them. They are coming for a lot of problems. I’m sure if Gavin Hunt was still there, they were going to be playing in the play-offs.”

Chiefs now turn attention to the Caf Champions League semi-finals where they face Wydad Casablanca.