‘Kaizer Chiefs won’t be the same until they replace Tshabalala and Letsholonyane’ - Chirambadare

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Edmore Chirambadare believes Amakhosi won't be the same until Siphiwe Tshabalala and Reneilwe Letsholonyane are replaced.

Chirambadare recalls interaction with former teammates

States how vital they were for Amakhosi

Discusses why Tshabalala was his best teammate

WHAT HAPPENED? The Zimbabwean got an opportunity to rub shoulders with the Amakhosi legends when he was signed by Steve Komphela in July 2016.

The striker – a 2015 Premier Soccer League winner with Chicken Inn FC in Zimbabwe - has described the South Africans in glowing terms but singled out Tshabalala as one of the best players he has played with.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "They are probably the team’s best gifts of the last ten years," Chirambadare told FARPost.

"I had an opportunity to play with them, and to be honest, I’m yet to see another pair that could drive the team like what they did.

"For me, Shabba remains the best player I ever played with because he was down to earth and very consistent on the field of player. We kind of played the same position.

"He was that kind of player who would push us without even saying a word, especially in training. He remains my best. I respect him.

"We were good teammates, supporting each other when it was needed. I give him credit because he is one player who helped me settle in the team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After shining with Chicken Inn FC, especially in the Caf Champions League when they faced Mamelodi Sundowns’ star-studded side, Chirambadare signed for Chiefs.

Although he generally did not live up to the expectations that followed his arrival at Naturena, the striker was voted the Chiefs’ Most Improved Player in the 2016/17 season.

After leaving the Soweto giants, he went on to play for Pretoria Callies, Maccabi, and Real Kings, and is currently with Venda Football Academy.

His Chiefs’ record of one goal and an assist in 27 games, pales in comparison to what Letsholonyane – famously known as Yeye – and Tshabalala achieved.

The duo – who were also Bafana Bafana teammates – won the PSL title with Chiefs as they served the club for a longer period and ended up establishing legendary statuses.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIRAMBADARE? The Zimbabwean has managed just a goal in eight games for Venda Football Academy this season in the second division.