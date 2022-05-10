Kaizer Chiefs withdraw case against NSL on Cape Town City and Golden Arrows matches

Kaizer Chiefs have moved to withdraw the case they filed against the National Super League (NSL) in regards to two matches they failed to honour in the Premier Soccer League last December.

The Amakhosi giants had taken NSL to court after they failed to play top-flight matches against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows, and the league body later appealed the matter to the Johannesburg High Court where it was supposed to be heard on Tuesday.

However, according to Times Live, the case will not proceed as planned after Chiefs moved to withdraw the same. The portal further reports the case will remain on the roll at the high court, but the judge will declare a settlement has been reached between the parties on Tuesday and strike it off.

‘Chiefs withdraw NSL case’

“This office received written notification from the parties on May 6 at 4.32 pm advising that Kaizer Chiefs FC had withdrawn its opposition to the National Soccer League’s urgent review application,” Antoinette du Toit, the judge’s secretary, replied to Times Live via email.

BackpagePix.

“In light of the above, the virtual court hearing for tomorrow [Tuesday] has been cancelled.”

The Soweto-giants had failed to honour the two matches citing a Covid-19 outbreak at their Naturena-based facilities. However, the fixtures were later rescheduled with the Golden Arrows battle played in Durban on April 27 while the other match against Cape Town City was played on April 30 at FNB Stadium.

The Glamour Boys went ahead to lose the two fixtures by a 2-1 scoreline. The outcome of the case means, Chiefs can only be affected by goal difference on the 2021-2022 top-flight table and they may also face a fine.

After battling to a 1-1 draw against champions Mamelodi Sundowns in their last assignment, Chiefs are currently placed fourth on the 16-team table with 43 points from 28 matches. They have managed 12 wins, seven draws, and suffered nine defeats.

Chiefs have two matches remaining to end the season – they will face Sekhukhune United on May 14 at Ellis Park Stadium before they come up against Swallows at FNB Stadium on May 21.