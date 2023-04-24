Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has answered a question regarding the fitness state of star forward Keagan Dolly.

Chiefs lost to Sekhukhune on Sunday

It was a match Dolly did not finish

Zwane confirms his forward picked up a knee injury

WHAT HAPPENED? Dolly was substituted just after the hour mark when Chiefs lost 1-0 to Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday. The 30-year-old was limping, with his facial expressions showing he was in pain as he walked off the pitch with Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana replacing him.

Zwane has confirmed Dolly hurt his knee and the extent of the injury will be known after examination by team doctors.

It was a match Zwane threw Cole Alexander into the starting line-up, who was coming back from a long-term injury. Alexander had last featured in a competitive match in October 2022.

WHAT ZWANE SAID: “He signalled to us that he’s got a problem with his knee,” said Zwane as per iDiski Times.

“We’ll wait for the medical team for the report, then we’ll take it from there.

“We had to manage Cole, he’s been out of the game for quite some time. Obviously, he needed to boost his confidence. We didn’t expect him to play for 90 minutes.

“We’re managing him, 60 minutes was going to be enough for him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: When Chefs' medical team reports back to Zwane, the last thing the Amakhosi fans would want to hear is that Dolly is ruled out.

The Soweto giants have reached a critical stage of the season where they cannot afford to lose senior players like Dolly who has been the stand-in captain in the absence of Itumeleng Khune on the pitch.

Although Dolly is not playing his best football, he has been a leader and his absence could be felt as Chiefs press to play Caf Champions League football next season.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi will now push to recover from Sunday's setback when they visit Chippa United on Thursday.