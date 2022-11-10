Kaizer Chiefs winning Black Label Cup is not a curse – Zwane

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane does not believe winning the fan vote competition prevents success in major trophies hunt

Chiefs have a good record in the competition

Zwane hopeful cup success will propel Amakhosi's ambitions

Chiefs to face Orlando Pirates on Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? Amakhosi have won the Black Label and Macufe trophies but their major trophy drought in the Premier Soccer League and associated cup competitions continues.

To Zwane, winning Saturday's Black Label semi-final duel against Orlando Pirates and going on to lift the Carling Black Label Cup, might spur on their ambitions to win the other major trophies on offer.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "I differ from those who say winning this kind of competition is a curse," Zwane said.

"When I was still a player we used to win the [Telkom] Charity Cup and Vodacom Cup [Vodacom Challenge] in a space of two, three weeks and then go all the way to win two [official] cups.

"These competitions are very important... they help us to see how balanced the squad is. Hopefully, we can build on the Carling Cup and win more cups in the coming months.

AND WHAT IS MORE: The coach then suggested the starting XI for the Black Label Cup is not as balanced as he would like after the Amakhosi fans left Reeve Frosler and Dillan Solomons out.

"It comes with the element of improvisation because we have to see how we can balance the team. The reason we attended coaching courses as coaches is for that, to have that ability to see things and come up with a plan.

"We can’t call ourselves tacticians when we can’t even plan, so that [deploying Blom at right-back] might be an option for us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs are four-time Carling Black Label winners, as they are the 2013, 2016, 2017, and 2021 champions. On the other hand, Pirates have lifted the trophy five times, one more time than their rivals since its inception in 2011.

The Soweto rivals are meeting again, less than two weeks after Chiefs won 1-0 in the first PSL derby of the season. However, Pirates enter the cup fresh off winning the MTN8 trophy.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Black Label Cup will be the last action for the club until the last day of the year as the Premier Soccer League is on a break for the World Cup.