Kaizer Chiefs winger Molangoane could face early retirement - report

The 31-year-old player recently underwent surgery on his leg but he appears to be struggling to shake it off and may therefore quit football

winger Joseph Molangoane is reportedly considering early retirement due to an injury he suffered at the start of last season.

Molangoane broke his leg in an MTN8 match against in August 2018, and after being ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, the midfielder returned for a brief spell only to be ruled out of action again in February 2019.

According to SunSport sources, Molangoane is unlikely to kick a ball again as he's still struggling to fully recover from the injury.

"The guy is retiring. His injury is still very bad," the source told SunSport.

"At the moment, he’s busy sorting out papers to get insurance. Probably, Chiefs will release a statement of his injury situation. It is just sad that the country never saw the best of him."

Chiefs communications and corporate manager Vina Maphosa didn't want want to be drawn into whether or not the reports are true, saying the only information he has is that Molangoane recently removed two screws from his leg after undergoing surgery.

"On my script, Molangoane removed the two screws last week from his leg fractured surgery," Maphosa told SunSport.

In October, coach Ernst Middendorp admitted Molangoane's injury had complications, adding that he aggravated it during the off-season.

Molangoane signed a new contract extension in May this year which will see him stay at Chiefs until June 2020.

It remains to be seen if the Soweto giants will keep him beyond the expiry of his current deal in June even if he fails to fully recover from the injury setback.

The Alexandra-born midfielder has featured 46 times for the Glamour Boys since joining them from .

He has contributed six goals and eight assists thus far.