Kaizer Chiefs winger Mfundo Vilakazi opens up on how the 'strong mentality' of Wandile Duba inspires him - 'We cannot be afraid of anyone'

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Mfundo Vilakazi has provided a fascinating insight into the leadership qualities of teammate Wandile Duba, crediting the forward's elite mentality for driving the club’s younger players forward. The 22-year-old striker is currently the man of the moment at Naturena following a sensational hat-trick that secured passage to the Carling Knockout Cup quarter-finals.

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Duba setting the standard at Naturena

The mood at Kaizer Chiefs has been transformed following their clinical 3-0 victory over TS Galaxy, a result that featured a devastating second-half hat-trick from Wandile Duba. As Amakhosi prepare for a high-stakes Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates, Mfundo Vilakazi has highlighted how Duba’s presence is galvanising the squad's emerging talents. The winger believes the striker’s influence extends far beyond his recent goal-scoring exploits on the pitch.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the clash with the Buccaneers, Vilakazi noted that Duba has become a vocal leader for the younger contingent in the dressing room. Despite his youth, the forward has taken it upon himself to ensure that the club's next generation plays without fear, regardless of the magnitude of the opponent or the occasion. This psychological edge is seen as vital as the Glamour Boys look to climb the Premiership table.

“Duba has a very strong mentality. Before games, he’s the one who says, ‘You can see we are young, but we are the ones who have to help the team and not be afraid of anyone’,” Vilakazi told FARPost. This assertive approach has resonated within the squad, helping players like Vilakazi settle into the demands of senior football at one of Africa's most storied clubs.

Vilakazi further elaborated on the technical and physical effort Duba puts into his performances, suggesting that his success is a direct result of his work ethic.

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“He always says on the pitch we are equal; I’m sure even you guys can see how his goals come. He always fights for his goals; it’s not easy goals or tap-ins, he works for his goals,” Vilakazi added. This relentless attitude has yielded impressive returns, with Duba netting six goals in just seven appearances across all competitions so far this season.

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Building momentum for the Soweto Derby

Duba’s rise is not a sudden development, as the forward has been steadily building his resume since his promotion in the 2022/23 season. With 67 appearances and 15 goals for the club, he already boasts significant experience, including a key role in the 2025 Nedbank Cup success.

The timing of Duba’s form could not be better for Chiefs, who currently occupy fifth place in the Betway Premiership standings. With three wins and five draws from their opening eight fixtures, the side is looking for the consistency required to challenge at the very top.

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However, the challenge facing Amakhosi is significant, as Orlando Pirates enter the match as defending league champions. The Buccaneers are currently in second place, having dropped points only once in their first eight games.

As the countdown to Saturday’s 15:30 CAT kick-off continues, the focus remains on whether Duba can maintain his lethal streak in front of goal.