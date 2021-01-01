Kaizer Chiefs winger Mashiane warns Orlando Pirates: It's payback time

Mashiane struggled for game-time over the past two seasons but has recently entrenched himself in the starting XI with some excellent performances

Kaizer Chiefs winger Happy Mashiane could potentially cap his recent resurgence by playing a pivotal role in Saturday's Soweto derby clash with Orlando Pirates.

Mashiane has been one of the players at the forefront of Amakhosi's improved form since the turn of the year and has scored twice and created an assist in 2021.

While Pirates may believe they have a psychological edge over Chiefs after beating them 3-0 and 2-0 in the MTN8 semi-finals earlier this season, Mashiane feels those disappointing defeats could serve as inspiration instead.

“I think we are over and done with that one because we know that we didn’t do well. But since we are going to face them again, it is payback time because everyone is checking if we are going to bounce back since we didn’t do well in the MTN8,” he told the club's media department.

Mashiane thanked his team-mates for keeping his spirits up while he was out injured and feels he's on the way to getting back to top form.

“As I said before, I must not take all the credit. Credit should be given to the guys for pushing me since we all know that I have been out for a year with an injury,” he said.

“So coming back, scoring and creating assists for some of the guys, I think it is something that will help me to be back to my previous peak.

“We all want to win trophies in life with a big team like Chiefs, so I want to win the championship with the club.”

The 23-year-old also revealed which legendary Amakhosi players he will be looking to for inspiration on Saturday at the Orlando Stadium.

“People always emphasised that Chiefs always dominated the derby, and there were people like Thabo Mooki, Jabu Pule (Mahlangu - guys who always made the fans happy. Those are some of the memories I have," he revealed.



The match at the Orlando Stadium is set for a 15:30 kick-off.