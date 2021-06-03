Kaizer Chiefs winger Mashiane and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Shalulile scoop PSL monthly accolades

The league released the following statement on Thursday afternoon as the organisation announced the names of the winners

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena celebrated their league triumph by adding another accolade in their bag as they scooped the PSL Coach of the Month for May.

The Brazilians’ new signing this season, Peter Shalulile, took home the PSL Player of the Month award also for May.

In the period of May 2 to June 2, the Sundowns coaching duo guided their team to a remarkable five wins and one draw in six outings despite coming under pressure from the chasing AmaZulu FC in early May.

Over and above collecting 16 points, the judges were hugely impressed by the duo’s game and squad management while battling both the domestic league and Caf Champions League competitions.

Despite the psychological factor of travelling in the continent, they remained focused on defending their league title, winning it with three games to spare.

Namibia’s sharpshooter Shalulile, was praised for the class that he continued to show for the champions in May.

In the five outings he featured in, Shalulile scored four times while providing three assists his name, to win his second monthly individual award of the 2020/21 campaign.

Josef Zinnbauer, Dylan Kerr and Kaitano Tembo together with Mosa Lebusa, Rivaldo Coetzee and Ndabayithethi Ndlondlo received great praise from the panel of experts as well, owing to their performances in May.

For the fans’ favourite award, the PSL Goal of the Month award, Kaizer Chiefs winger Happy Mashiane got the nod for his stunning free-kick from an acute angle in his side’s 2-2 against Bloemfontein Celtic.