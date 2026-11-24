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The Glamour Boys latest recruit has opened up about the emotional significance of his dream debut after inspiring the Amakhosi to a dramatic cup victory. The winger made an instant impact to help secure a spot in the final, fulfilling a lifelong ambition in the process.

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A dream debut against Mamelodi Sundowns

Elias Mokwana could not have scripted a better introduction to life at Naturena. The 27-year-old winger, who recently joined Kaizer Chiefs on a free transfer, proved to be the difference-maker in a tense Carling Knockout Cup semi-final clash against Sundowns.

His moment finally arrived on the big stage against the reigning African champions, and he seized it with devastating effect. After a goalless period of regulation time, the game exploded into life during the additional half-hour.

However, it was his own individual effort that truly announced his arrival to the Amakhosi faithful. After clearing a corner at one end of the pitch, the South African international displayed his trademark electric pace to sprint the length of the field. He successfully outpaced the retreating Sundowns backline before composedly rounding goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

Following the emotional victory, the Bafana Bafana international spoke about the significance of the moment and his long journey to joining the Soweto giants. The winger was visibly moved by the occasion, reflecting on his childhood spent watching club legends and dreaming of one day replicating their heroics in the famous gold and black jersey of the Glamour Boys.

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“I’m grateful to the Chairman, the coaches for bringing me home,” he told the club's media. “It wasn’t easy. It was a very difficult game against a very strong team, but I’m grateful that we won this game. It’s a dream come true. I grew up wanting to score goals for this wonderful team. I grew up supporting the likes of Knowledge Musona scoring goals, and I wanted to do it like that. Amakhosi For Life.”

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Fulfilling a lifelong Amakhosi ambition

The arrival of Mokwana represents a significant boost for the Chiefs attack, providing the kind of direct running and clinical finishing that has been a hallmark of his career. His transition back to domestic football appears to be seamless, despite the initial concerns regarding his physical readiness.

Mokwana’s reference to Knowledge Musona highlights the deep personal connection he feels toward the club. By mentioning the Zimbabwean icon, he acknowledged the standard expected of attackers at Naturena.

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The victory over Sundowns not only secures a place in the Carling Knockout Cup final but also serves as a major statement of intent for the club moving forward. For Mokwana, the goal was the culmination of weeks of hard work behind the scenes to regain his competitive edge.

As the Amakhosi prepare for the final, the focus will remain on Mokwana’s ability to maintain this level of performance. His debut goal has already established him as a fan favourite, and his pace will likely be a primary weapon for the technical staff throughout the remainder of the campaign.