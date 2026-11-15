Kaizer Chiefs winger allegedly goes AWOL as Amakhosi prepare for Mamelodi Sundowns Carling Knockout Cup semi-final

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Amakhosi have been hit with an unexpected disciplinary headache as they ramp up preparations for a pivotal Carling Knockout Cup semi-final against Mamelodi Sundowns. Winger Faiz Abrahams has reportedly failed to report back for duty following a brief squad break, leaving his future at Naturena shrouded in uncertainty.

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Disappearance from Amakhosi mini-camp

The internal atmosphere at Naturena has been rocked by reports that Faiz Abrahams has gone missing from the Kaizer Chiefs camp at a critical juncture of the season.

Insiders have suggested that the player is yet to report for duty since the squad was granted a short period of leave. The team is currently expected to wrap up their Polokwane residency and return to Johannesburg on Sunday, but there are no indications that the former Cape Town Spurs man will be rejoining his teammates any time soon. This development comes as a blow to the coaching staff, who are looking for a full complement of players to navigate the high-pressure environment of the Carling Knockout Cup semi-finals. While the club has not issued an official statement on the matter, the silence surrounding his whereabouts has sparked significant concern among the club's supporters.

A history of disappearing acts

The player has previous history for going absent without leave. When he was on loan from Stellenbosch with Israeli side Hapoel Kfar Saba he refused to return to the club after a break which ended in a logistical and financial nightmare for Stellenbosch. The Cape Winelands outfit was eventually forced to repay the loan fee to Hapoel Kfar Saba following the player's refusal to honour his contract. The situation even drew the attention of FIFA, who intervened in the dispute, adding a layer of international legal complexity to the player's career. Eventually, the agreement was terminated, allowing the player to return to South Africa, but the stain on his professional record remained. This history of non-compliance makes his current absence at Chiefs look even more damning as it suggests a recurring pattern of behavior rather than an isolated incident of miscommunication.

The latest reports regarding his absence at Chiefs are particularly alarming for the player's long-term career prospects. According to sources familiar with the situation, the youngster has reportedly informed those close to him that he no longer wishes to play professional football. This alleged refusal to return to the pitch has left the Amakhosi management in a difficult position, especially considering they had beaten off competition from Orlando Pirates and Durban City FC to secure his signature at the start of the current campaign. These claims were first brought to light by FARPost, who have closely monitored the winger's career trajectory since his days in the Western Cape.

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Uncertainty ahead of Sundowns showdown

The timing of this alleged "AWOL" incident could not be worse for Chiefs. The club is currently gearing up for one of their most significant matches of the season, a knockout clash against Mamelodi Sundowns. While the Premier Soccer League is yet to finalize the exact date and kickoff time for the semi-final, it is widely expected to take place over this coming weekend. Preparing for a tactical battle against Masandawana requires total focus from every member of the squad, and the distraction of a first-team player failing to report for training is the last thing the technical team needs.

Abrahams' career now stands at a crossroads. Having failed to register a goal or an assist during his limited time at Naturena, his chances of the club exercising their permanent purchase option were already hanging by a thread. If the reports of him wanting to walk away from the sport are accurate, it would represent a massive fall from grace for a player who was once considered one of the brightest prospects in South African football. His speed and directness made him a hot commodity during the transfer window, but talent alone has proven insufficient to keep him grounded in the professional environment of a club as large as Chiefs.

As the Amakhosi prepare to return to Johannesburg from their mini-camp, the focus will inevitably shift toward the matchday squad for the Sundowns game. Unless there is a dramatic U-turn or a formal explanation from the player's camp, it seems highly unlikely that Abrahams will play any part in the upcoming fixture.