Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila believes he is better than many coaches in the PSL despite having an entry-level Safa D license.

Mammila feels he deserves more respect given his achievements

Chippa United coach has overseen change in fortunes for the team

Chilli Boys claimed major scalp by beating Kaizer Chiefs last weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? Mammila saw his side make it three straight league wins by claiming one of the biggest scalps in the division following a 2-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday and believes he is slowly silencing a lot of his critics, some whom cannot match up to his achievements, even if he is ‘not so qualified.’

WHAT DID HE SAY: “A lot of people don’t know my background, and I’m not here to prove any point to anyone. I’ve won leagues from Castle up until NFD to PSL. And I even won Telkom Cup in the PSL. What I have, most coaches don’t have,” Mammila said as quoted by SABC.

“If you ask coaches, have you ever promoted a team from LFA to Castle? The answer is no. Have you ever promoted a team from Castle to ABC Motsepe? The answer is no. Have you ever promoted a team from ABC Motsepe to NFD? The answer is no.”

“Have you ever promoted a team from NFD to PSL? The answer is no. But if you ask me, I’ll say, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes.’ I’m ticking all the boxes.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mammila has been in charge of Chippa since last month following the departure of Daine Klate, having previously served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Eastern Cape side.

He also worked at Baroka FC as well as CEO of Kwazulu-Natal GoldAfrica Championship club Royal Eagles with a previous stint as an investigation officer in the South African Police Service also on his resume.

His stint has coincided with the club’s upturn in form, having managed victories against Chiefs, Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu to move to seventh on the log with 13 points from 10 games.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIPPA: Mammila will be seeking a fourth straight league win when Chippa host 13th-placed Sekhukhune United on Tuesday.