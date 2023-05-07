Kaizer Chiefs will start winning trophies after six years, be patient with 'young coach' Zwane - Maponyane

Kaizer Chiefs legend Marks Maponyane has backed the Soweto giants' rebuilding process following the team's elimination from the Nedbank Cup.

Chiefs are enduring an eight-year trophy drought

Maponyane described Zwane as a young coach

The Naturena-based giants are set to face SuperSport

WHAT HAPPENED?: Amakhosi's wait for silverware will extend for another season after losing 2-1 to their Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates in a semi-final clash on Saturday.

The last time the Glamour Boys won a major trophy was in 2015 and the club is currently on a rebuilding project led by head coach Arthur Zwane.

Maponyane, who is Chiefs' record goalscorer with 85 goals, has pointed out that the Soweto giants will start winning trophies after six years.

WHAT WAS SAID?: "What if I tell you that Kaizer Chiefs have a plan," Maponyane wrote on his official Twitter page.

"[A] young coach and young players will start winning trophies after six years. Be patient with them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zwane took charge of Chiefs following Stuart Baxter's departure last year.

The 49-year-old has guided Amakhosi to the semi-finals of both the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup in what is his first coaching job in the PSL.

He is also looking to guide Glamour Boys to a top-three finish in the PSL with two matches left in the current campaign.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS?: Zwane's side will be away to SuperSport United on Saturday.

The PSL encounter is scheduled to take place at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg.