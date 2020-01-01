Kaizer Chiefs will not take months of inactivity as an excuse in PSL title race - Motaung

Fitness concerns and loss of momentum have been raised but the Amakhosi manager insists it is not time to blame such factors

football manager Bobby Motaung says they are “not panicking” at the face of a difficult Premier Soccer League ( ) title race that awaits them.

Football in was finally given thumbs up to resume after a coronavirus-induced break from March.

The Nedbank Cup semifinals will be the first matches of the restart on August 8 with taking on Bloemfontein , before clash against FC.

Three days later, the PSL race resumes as log leaders Chiefs gun for their first league title since 2015.

But they face real threat from second-placed Sundowns who are four points behind, having played a game less than Amakhosi.

Concerns have been raised that the lengthy break might have killed most teams’ rhythm, especially the title-chasing sides and those fighting against relegation.

But Motaung is unfazed at the prospect that they might find the team's title momentum being disrupted.

“Of course we are happy that we are returning,” Motaung told Sowetan Live.

“And obviously we have been preparing since we were allowed to start training. So we are all in full swing. So we have been patient at Kaizer Chiefs, looking at the regulations, looking at the changes that have been going up and down. We have always been patient and waiting for the right direction.

“So we were not really panicking as such. The players have been focused on the preparations. So it’s not like we have been poking our nose into the whole thing.”

Tough fixtures await Chiefs who will have to face Bidvest Wits twice in their remaining eight league games.

Further making the title race interesting is that Chiefs will also play Sundowns in what promises to be a blockbuster encounter.

Sundowns also have on their itinerary as Chiefs might be unusually rooting for their Soweto rivals in that particular fixture.

It is a testing moment that lies ahead for Chiefs whose manager says they will not use the long break as an excuse for a possible drop in form.

“From where we ended up [in March] we will have to go and forge on. It’s just that obviously it might have an effect because we stood four, five months without playing,” said Motaung.

“But it’s not an excuse. We have to face what the challenge is our there. It’s the challenge that’s facing us – we have to go out and soldier on.

“Those things were there in place before we started [the lockdown], in terms of how we help the players off the field. It’s been part of the process.”

While Chiefs and Sundowns have been updating their preparations for the restart, Pirates have been secretly conducting their business away from public glare.