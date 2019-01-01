Why Kaizer Chiefs will not sell Khama Billiat - Ernst Middendorp

The Amakhosi coach is adamant the club will not part ways with their star player

talisman Khama Billiat is not for sale, according to head coach Ernst Middendorp.

The German-born tactician has warned interested parties not to bother making an offer for the Zimbabwe star.

Billiat has reportedly attracted interest from abroad as well as a potential return to , so Middendorp has responded to the speculation.

“We are in front of a season, we have put a lot of thinking and strategies in place and at this time there is no way to move into a direction of saying, Khama Billiat can go because the money is coming in,” Middendorp was quoted as saying by Daily Sun.

"No! And that’s very clear!” Middendorp added.

Following a dismal 2018/19 season where Chiefs missed out a top-eight finish, Amakhosi have been determined to bounce back ahead of the new season and have already made a number of new signings which includes attackers Lazarous Kambole and Samir Nurkovic.

However, Middendorp suggests a departure for one of the club’s most influential players is almost certainly not on the cards.

“I was never confronted with any offer or whatever. And there’s no way to give the go-ahead from the technical team in the moment to release players like Khama Billiat or other players,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Chiefs are busy preparing for their Soweto Derby clash in the Carling Black Label Cup on Saturday.

Billiat has been named in Chiefs starting XI and Middendorp will hope the striker hits the ground running before Chiefs get their league season underway on August 4.

The Glamour Boys are set to open their 2019/20 account with a match against .